Kumbh Mela 2019: Fire breaks out at Digambar Akhada after cylinder explodes

A cylinder exploded in a tent at the Digambar Akhada at the Kumbh Mela site, triggering a massive fire on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens, police said. There were no immediate reports of any one being injured, Akhara police station inspector Bhaskar Mishra said. Fire fighters rushed to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue.

The fire that started at the Digambar Akhada soon spread to other tents. Twelve camps were destroyed in the fire. Multiple fire brigades rushed to the site and rescue operation is currently underway.

SP Security said that the fire has been contained and the area is being cleared. More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)