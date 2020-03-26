Labour-intensive sectors worst-affected from coronavirus crisis: NITI Aayog Chief

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said labour-intensive services sectors are the worst-hit due to coronavirus outbreak. "There are so many sectors, in fact all the sectors, impacted by the (Covid-19) crisis. It is a well known fact that services sectors have been worst-affected. There is construction sector which has been badly hit," Kumar said.

"During 21 days, all economic activities will come to a halt. There are some labour-intensive sectors which have been severely hit and hence more attention needs to be paid to them," he said. He added that it is difficult to estimate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis as yet. "Until we come out of this, it is difficult to assess the economic impact," he added.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore under the Pradhan mantri Gareeb Kalyan Scheme. The scheme offers direct benefit transfer and food allowance to the poor.

As the country is facing unexpected economic crisis following the Covid-19 outbreak, business and industry have come under tremendous stress with massive job losses looming large. The government has appealed the industry to not retrench the staff or cut their salaries. However, it is unlikely that all companies will find it practical.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE updates: Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package announced; cash to be transferred directly to poor

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Here're the essential documents you'll need if you step out