Lack of job creation has taken form of epidemic under BJP rule: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that a lack of job creation has taken the form of an "epidemic" under the BJP rule at the Centre.

"Lack of job creation in the country is a sign of stopping of the wheel of development. This disease has taken the form of an epidemic in the BJP regime," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"About 35 lakh jobs have been lost in the construction sector. The big IT companies are about to end about 40 lakh jobs," she claimed.

The Congress general secretary has been attacking the government over the state of the economy.

Also Read: DHFL shares fall 5% as RBI takes over company board to initiate insolvency process

Also Read: 'Centre engineered crisis': Modi govt delays payment of GST dues to 5 non-BJP states

Also Read: How to make money on TikTok