Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in 4th fodder scam case

A special CBI court on Monday found Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam. So far, the RJD chief has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam. The latest conviction pertains to a case of alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago. The quantum of punishment in the case will be pronounced later.

The fodder scam refers to multiple cases of illegal withdrawals of Rs 900-crore from government treasuries in different districts of the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar. This happened in 1990s when the Rashtriya Janata Dal was in power in the state and Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. As many as 64 cases were registered in the fodder scam out of which the then Chief Minister was named as accused in six cases.

In 2013, Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case involving withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced to five years in jail. However, later he was granted bail. Last year in December, the RJD chief was convicted in the second fodder scam case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deogarh treasury 21 years ago. Since then, he has been at Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.

This year in January, a CBI court sentenced the former Chief Minister to three-and-a-half years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him in the Deoghar treasury case. In another case, the CBI court on January 24 this year sentenced Prasad to five years in jail. In this case, he was accused of withdrawing - fraudulently - Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. So far, the court has given its verdict in four cases. The fifth case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi is pending with the court.

With inputs from PTI