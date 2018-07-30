Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri and Tejashwi summoned as accused in IRCTC scam

A Delhi court today summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav and others as accused in the IRCTC scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed them to appear before the court on August 31.

This year in April, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Lalau Yadav and others in connection with alleged corruption in handing over the maintenance of two hotels run by the IRCTC to Sujata Hotels in return for a prime land plot of three acres in Patna in 2006.

Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi were also among the 14 people named by the CBI in the charge sheet. The CBI recently said that there were enough evidence against the accused.

Besides Yadav and his family members, former Union Minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, B K Agarwal, then Managing Director of IRCTC, and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet.

Last week, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal granted sanction to prosecute B K Agarwal. The CBI wrote to the Railways in April seeking its permission to prosecute Aggarwal, who was then the IRCTC Group General Manager.

It was reported that Goyal gave his nod after a report of the Central Vigilance Commission which advised the Ministry to grant sanction for prosecution under Section 19 of the The Prevention of Corruption Act.

Referring to Aggarwal, the CVC in its report said that he played a "devious part" in evaluating the bid of Sujata Hotels in such a way that they qualified.

"It is clear that in case of B N R Puri, the competitor of Sujata Hotels were deliberately awarded low marks under various heads of evaluation so that it did not qualify for opening of it price bid. The award of marks with the introduction of subheads was arbitrary mala fide," CVC had said.

The other names in the CBI charge sheet include then group General Managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

