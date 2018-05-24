A plot of land in Central Delhi is getting sold for Rs 1,100 crore

Fifteen hectare of land in Central Delhi could earn the Indian Railways a cool Rs 1,000 crore. Ministry officials have said that two builders have bid for a 15-hectare land in Sarai Rohilla that the Indian Railways wants to monetise. The builders - Noida-based Eldeco and Mumbai-based RNA Builders - will be allowed to construct residential towers in that land.

Indian Railways is accepting the bids through its PSU, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

Railways also has similar plans for six more plots across the metros that is estimated to fetch the national transporter Rs 10,000 crore in the current financial year. In Mumbai, the Railways will soon bid out three plots of total 16 hectares in Bandra, Mahalaxmi and near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal. Along with that there is another plot in Delhi's Ashok Vihar and one each in Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to a report in The Economic Times, an official said that they were expecting the Mumbai lands would get them a lot of premium as these plots are also fit for luxury hotels.

"We have told the land development authority to deliver results this time. Overall, we have identified around 45 sites which have a revenue potential of more than Rs 42,000 crore. These sites will be bid out in phases," the official added, as mentioned in the report.

Indian Railways has also identified around 250 hectare and 25 hectare of land in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat for solar power plants.