Latest serosurvery reveals Delhi close to herd immunity; 1 in 2 infected with COVID-19

The latest serological survey in Delhi revealed that 1 in 2 people were likely infected with COVID-19 and have been cured. The high prevalence of coronavirus antibodies indicates that the capital may have reached the stage of herd immunity.

Dr Arun Gupta, President Delhi Medical College said the result of serosurvey in Delhi is very good. "This is why the outbreak of coronavirus is decreasing in Delhi. Also, the way the vaccination drive is going on, Delhi will soon get over COVID-19," he said.

Gupta explained that herd immunity can be achieved either through natural spread of the infection or vaccination.

He also said that if antibodies against an infection are found in 60 percent of the population, then, the rest of the population without antibodies can also be protected from the infection.

The preliminary trend of Delhi's fifth serosurvey has revealed 60 percent of people in one particular district in Delhi have been found to have Covid-19 antibodies, as per Delhi government sources. This means that they were unknowingly infected with coronavirus and got cured later.

The fifth and the largest serosurvey of Delhi was conducted in January 2021. In a serosurvey, blood samples are taken from a person to check if antibodies against the coronavirus have been formed or not.

Multiple rounds of serosurveys have been conducted by the Delhi government to assess the spread of coronavirus infection in the national capital.

Delhi has a population of more than 2 crore and the fifth serosurvey indicates that around 1 crore population have been cured after being infected with coronavirus.

Also read: Oxford University mulls trials of coronavirus 'wonder drug'

Also read: NCP's Sharad Pawar to address Mumbai farmers rally at Azad Maidan