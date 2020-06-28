Lockdown won't be lifted after June 30: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday the lockdown in the state will not be lifted after June 30 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise at a meteoric pace in the state. Thackeray, however, assured the public that relaxations will be extended gradually. He further warned, "There will be a spike in coronavirus cases due to relaxations in lockdown curbs."

The Chief Minister, in his address to the public, also stated that there is no place for the word 'lockdown' but we have to take our steps carefully. Thackeray urged the public to not assume that the coronavirus situation in the state will be back to normal after June 30. He urged the people to stay at home and not step out of the house unless extremely necessary.

Thackeray stated that it is the choice of the people whether they want the lockdown or not as many people are still venturing out of their homes and not even wearing facial masks.

As the state battles to contain the unprecedented spread of COVID-19, Thackeray defended the MVA government's approach and treatment for COVID-19 patients at par with developed countries. He said the Maharashtra government had been using all types of medicines, be it remdesivir or dexamethasone as well as therapies such as plasma therapy for critical cases.

Meanwhile, with 1,59,133 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state in India. Out of these 1,59,133 cases, 67,615 are active cases and 84,245 people have been cured. The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 7,273 people in the state.

