Locust attacks: Pakistan misses crucial meeting with India to discuss measures

Pakistan has failed to turn up for a meeting that was scheduled on June 18 for cooperation between India and Pakistan in dealing with the locust attacks which have been occurring since last month.

The officers from both sides were scheduled to meet at Munnabao-Khokraoar border post but Pakistan failed to show up. According to India Today, Pakistan has still not formally communicated their response to the locust attacks situation even though the meeting was scheduled for today, June 18.

Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has issued a fresh warning saying that more locust attacks are expected in June along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border. Previously, India had offered Pakistan and Iran a helping hand in coming up with a coordinated approach to deal with the locust swarms.

Iran had responded to India's offers to supply pesticide to carry out desert locust control operations within its borders but Pakistan till now has refused any cooperation in the matter.

India had offered to supply of pesticide Malathion to Pakistan but the offer has still not been taken up. According to The Locust Warning Organisation, cooperation between the two countries could greatly mitigate the effect of locust attacks in India.

While the establishment of bilateral cooperation between the two countries has failed, both countries have participated in meetings organized by a forum administered by the FAO.

India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan are all part of FAO' Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in South-West Asia (SWAC). This is oldest of the three commissions which were established to create a locust attack prevention mechanism for the region.

