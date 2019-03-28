Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: 'Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today,' says PM Modi

A day after addressing the nation on Mission Shakti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded the poll bugle for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 today.

Modi kickstarted the election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by addressing two rallies in Meerut (UP) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand). He is scheduled to address a rally in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary of UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her mother Sonia Gandhi's pocket borough Rae Bareli as a part of her second leg of her campaign. Actor and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has joined Congress and will be contesting from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency.

In Karnataka, following an income tax raid in minister Puttaraju's residence, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders of JDS are staging a protest outside the I-T Department office. The CM had tweeted on Wednesday that the Prime Minister is misusing the I-T Department to take on the Karnataka leaders.

Follow the latest developments on the BusinessToday.In live blog:

7:32 PM: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has promised start-ups to make bank credit easier, remove angel tax and do away with the need for regulatory permissions for three years if Congress is voted to power.

6:35 PM: HD Deve Gowda has alleged that the BJP tried to offer huge sums of money to his son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in order to convince him to form an alliance. The offer was turned down by Kumaraswamy, he said.

H D Deve Gowda, JD(S): They (BJP) tried to persuade Kumaraswamy to form govt with the support of BJP. Before the election they extended huge money for the expenditure of JD(S), they tried to persuade him to meet them in Mumbai where money was kept but Kumaraswamy refused to budge pic.twitter.com/nsHIOrOixJ ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

6:19 PM: "The NC and the PDP have betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They have stalled the projects for development and steering the youth of the course.", says PM Modi.

6:17 PM: "BJP hopes that the state gets an impetus in education with more number of AIIMS, IITs and IIMs. We hope that the Ring road becomes the heart of road transport in state. We have created 42,000 government posts in J&K.": PM Modi

6:06 PM: PM Modi: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the problems Jammu & Kashmir faces today. It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power.

5:58 PM: Addressing a rally at Akhnor, Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "What is beyond comprehension is Congress' attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India's independence?"

5:48 PM: Congress was giving out statements against India during the Balakot air strike, when we attaced terrorists: PM Modi @ Akhnoor rally, J&K.

5:46 PM: Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav resigns as Chief of RJD's Student Wing.

Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav tweets that he has resigned as Chief of RJD's Student Wing pic.twitter.com/rNN6mvrf0p - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

5:44 PM: I salute the place where the Dogra community has given the country many brave jawans. We are still inspired by Prem Nath Dogra. I am happy that when I have set out to reach out to the people of this country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I came to Jammy first: PM Modi.

5:35 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Akhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Akhnoor, J&K. https://t.co/SCxukNGJ3K - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

5:20 PM: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has released its Manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Read it in full here: https://elections.cpim.org/page/manifesto

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has released its Manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Read it in full here: https://t.co/puFlWQx0Xohttps://t.co/fwgtYeYDbY - CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 28, 2019

5:14 PM: Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee's claim that she can solve the Kashmir problem expeditiously, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has said that her party would welcome Banerjee with open arms as the Chief Minister has the "conviction, authority & respect to understand the aspirations of our people".

We would welcome @MamataOfficial didi with open arms. She has the conviction, authority & respect to understand the aspirations of our people https://t.co/vyGcqI7Lt3 - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 28, 2019

5:01 PM: Samajwadi Party releases another list of candidates to contest from various seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Nasir Qureshi to contest from Moradabad, Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Bareily,Pooja Pal from Unnao, Shyam Sunder Yadav from Jhansi and Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha from Kushinagar. #LokSabhaElections2019

Samajwadi Party releases another list of candidates. Nasir Qureshi to contest from Moradabad, Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Bareily,Pooja Pal from Unnao, Shyam Sunder Yadav from Jhansi and Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha from Kushinagar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/OJNTRjtMA4 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019

4:57 PM: 'Under Congress led UPA, Assam was given only Rs 50,000 crore. It was increased to Rs 3 lakh crore under the BJP led NDA govt': BJP President Amit Shah.

Under Congress led UPA, Assam was given only Rs 50,000 crore. It was increased to Rs 3 lakh crore under the BJP led NDA govt : Shri @AmitShah #IndiaWithNaMo - BJP (@BJP4India) March 28, 2019

4:49 PM: As a part of its #NYAYForIndia logo contest, Congress tweeted a couple of designs on its official twitter handle and invited more entries before the competition deadline ends on 30th March.

We've had an incredible response to our #NYAYForIndia logo contest, hundreds of designs have come in & we're sifting through them all to pick the best ones. Keep sending us more before the 30th March deadline & you could meet CP @RahulGandhi.

Here are some samples we loved: pic.twitter.com/L47mv9IS0J

4:40 PM: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has blamed the Income Tax department for working on the instructions of Modi and Amit Shah alleging a dictatorship like scenario after the BJP came to power.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru: IT Dept has to work independently but it's working on the instructions of Modi & Amit Shah. After BJP came to power, it has become like a dictatorship. Do you think the IT Director in Bengaluru is innocent? I also have lot of records. pic.twitter.com/AbZZw68xli - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

4:16 PM: RJD minister Girinath Singh joins BJP in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

RJD leader Girinath Singh joins BJP in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/LMD8rbKPdK - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

4:15 PM: National Commission for Women has issued a notice to SP leader Firoz Khan over his remark on BJP Rampur candidate Jaya Prada. He had said, "Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega." Referring to BJP's Sanghamitra Maurya, he said, "Ab koi apne ko gundi batade koi naachne ka kaam kare woh unka apna pesha hai."

4:00 PM: "Naveen babu (Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik) has filed a wrong election affidavit, that's what we have come to know. When he was Coal Minister in 1998 he allotted coal block to a ghost company. How are you connected to the company? You didn't give info in affidavit that CBI questioned you?," says Dharmendra Pradhan.

3:50 PM: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) writes to Chief Electoral Officer of Bhubaneswar demanding action against BJP for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct 'for surrogate advertising through a TV serial broadcast on a TV channel in which the characters talk about 'Atal Pension Yojana': ANI.

3:40 PM: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Dy CM G Parameshwara and other senior leaders are protesting outside the I-T office, against income tax raids at the residence of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya.

3:31 PM: BJP president Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kaliabor, Assam.

3:25 PM: Shatrughan Sinha is set to join Congress on April 6, India Tv reported. Will contest elections from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. Sinha met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Shatrughan Sinha meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UXAChtZHfR - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

3:19 PM: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet said that the Nehruvian vision on Jammu & Kashmir was not correct and it's time now that the journey from separate status to separatism be stopped.

Nehruvian vision on Jammu & Kashmir was not correct. It's time now that the journey from separate status to separatism be stopped. pic.twitter.com/n4AxetCa9A - Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 28, 2019

3:13 PM: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, PM Modi said that the party can never understand the sentiments of people reiterating that the way Congress has behaved with the Armed Forces, it repeated the same behaviour with farmers and the poor as well. He also said that Congress is repeating its promise of 'Garibi Hatao', it had promised four decades ago which is the biggest proof of the party's lie.

3:08 PM: PM Modi blamed Congress for poverty in the country and said that Modi does everything with a mission and the proof is for the people of the country to see.

3:05 PM: In 2022, no family in this nation will be without a pucca house: PM Modi

3:00 PM: Meanwhile, Congress In-Charge of Bihar Shakti Singh Gohil has announced Shatrughan Sinha's induction in the party. He also said that Sinha will work as Congress' star leader and campaigner.

Shakti Singh Gohil, Congress In-charge of Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha ji has decided that he will join Congress party and will work as our star leader and star campaigner. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/hEX848aXhY - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

2:45 PM: Addressing the rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand PM Modi in a veiled attack on congress said that that it has insulted the soldiers by giving anti-national statements to please Pakistanis. "When we entered the homes of the terrorists and killed them then is it right to question valour of our jawans? Is it right to abuse our Army Chief? Will people forgive those who give anti-national statements just to become a hero in Pakistan?" Modi said.

2:38 PM: PM Modi begins his address at a public rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

2:25 PM: Congress and JDS workers protest against Income-Tax raids at residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Congress and JDS workers protest against Income-Tax raids at residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya pic.twitter.com/73pqk8oqcq - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

2:10 PM: 'Everything is fine, there is no confusion', says Shatrughan Sinha after meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, according to media reports. Sinha who was denied party ticket from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar by BJP, is likely to join Congress today. The rebel BJP leader is expcted to contest from the same constituency on Congress ticket taking on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Sinha has held the seat since 2009 for the BJP.

1:45: Congress reacted sharply to PM Modi's jibe at 'NYAY' and said that the Prime Minister has mocked at the poor of the the country.

It is unfortunate that when we speak of 'NYAY', Mr. Modi mocks the poor of the country. Previously he had mocked the poor of the country during demonetisation, this shows his true character: @rssurjewala - Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) March 28, 2019

1:27 PM: Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi today.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/wyVoNDqzTD - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

1:14 PM: "PM hurls abuses, that is his character." Randeep Surjewala

1:07 PM: Responding to PM Modi's attack at a public rally in Meerut, UP, Randeep Surjewala, Congress Spokesperson said that sugarcane farmers have been duped by the Modi government saying that "Drama is PM's character."

12:55 PM: "Will continue to work towards new India," says PM Modi

12:54 PM: PM Modi: Congress hatao, poverty will also be eradicated.

12:52 PM: For dynasts gareebi hatao is a mere slogan: PM Modi

12:46 PM: "Farmers, youth all have been betrayed by the previous governments," says PM Modi

12:44 PM: "Dont let go of your right to vote," says PM Modi

12:43 PM: PM Modi said, "Everyone remembers goondaraj under SP, BSP's rule."

12:41 PM: "Last Elections were about UP ke Ladke." Modi

12:35 PM: 2019 "UP Pools about Bua-Babua", says PM Modi

12:34 PM: Addressing a public rally at Meerut, UP Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed his critics for maligning his announcement on Mission Shakti yesterday saying the previous governments did not take steps on military equipment.