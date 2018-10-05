Lok Sabha polls: Modi likely to be the PM once again, UPA to gain vote share, says survey

If you think the upcoming Parliamentary elections will throw surprises, you may be wrong. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP will return to power again after the upcoming General Elections to be held in May 2019, a survey conducted by the ABP News-CVoter has claimed. The BJP, along with its alliance partners, would win a majority of seats in the most states. Some states like Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh could, however, show some resistance if the Opposition parties are able to form a united force against the Modi-led BJP.

Named as 'Deskh Ka Mood', the survey says the NDA would get the highest vote share of 38 per cent, while UPA's vote share would not exceed 25 per cent but it will see a significant rise from the previous elections. Other parties would win around 37 per cent seats. In terms of overall seat projections, NDA would win 276 votes, UPA 112 seats and others are expected to win over 155 seats.

In a big boost to the Mahagathbandhan (the grand alliance), the survey predicts if the Congress joins hands with SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP would see a significant decline in the number of seats.

Like UP, the BJP would not be able to gain much in the southern states too. But the party is expected emerge victorious in the north-eastern states where it could win over 18 seats, while UPA would have to satisfy with just six seats. In Delhi, where the BJP will have a face-off with the Aam Aadmi Party, the saffron party is expected to win all the seven parliamentary seats, claims the survey.

Punjab and Maharashtra are the two states where the BJP could lose a lot of seats. The survey says if the BJP-Shiv Sena split happens in Maharashtra, the NCP-Congress alliance -- if at all they join hands -- could gain most in state ruled by the BJP. In Punjab too, the BJP-SAD alliance would lose most of the seats.

Though Modi's popularity has seen a decline in the past one year, he is still way ahead of his rivals, says the survey. Around 63 per cent of those who were surveyed said Narendra Modi is their top choice for the PM post, and just half (34 per cent) of the respondents agreed that they want to see Rahul Gandhi as their next prime minister.

In 2014, the BJP-led NDA had won the Parliamentary elections by winning 336 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 282 seats alone.

