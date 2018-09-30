scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 59; subsidised gas to cost Rs 2.89 more

The subsidy transfer in customers' bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price on Sunday hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder. The price of non-subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added.

The subsidy transfer in customers' bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018. "Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increaase in prices of LPG," it said.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos