Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram Assembly poll highlights: Both states register record 75% voter turnout

Voters in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram caste votes to elect their representatives in the respective state legislative assemblies on Wednesday. Both Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram registered a record voter turnout of 75 per cent. The results for the Assembly elections in both states will be declared on December 11.

While polling remained peaceful in Mizroam, reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and sporadic violence punctuated the voting process in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 883 ballot units and 881 control units were replaced during Madhya Pradesh state Assembly elections, along with 2,126 VVPATs during mock poll and during voting, ANI quoted state's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted after Congress leader Kamal Nath allegedly showed his party's symbol just after he had exercised his voting rights. Reports suggest that Nath showed his palm, the election symbol of Congress party, while casting his vote in Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Model of conduct mandates that party symbol cannot be displayed near polling booth during voting process is underway.

On the other hand, Nath said in defence of his action: "I had already cast my vote. When people asked me when those from media asked me whom I have voted for I showed this (palm). What else could have I done? Show a lotus?"

In the ongoing, voters have cast their votes to elect representatives for 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly, and 40 seats in the Mizoram State Assembly. A total of 2,899 candidates are in the poll fray from Madhya Pradesh, whereas 209 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the Mizoram legislative elections.

In an saddening development, one polling officer in Guna and two officers in Indore have died due to cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh. The Election Commission has announced compensation of Rs 10 crore for the kin of officials who have passed away during poll duty. Meanwhile, faulty EVMs and VVPAT machines held up polling process for some time in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE updates from the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram:

06:40 pm: Mizoram sees 75 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, according to ANI.

06:30 pm: Around 74.61 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6:00 pm in the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections,ANI reported.

04:48 pm: As many as 1,146 EVMs and 1,545 VVPAT machines were replaced in Madhya Pradesh after complaints of technical snags, according to state's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao.

03:25 pm: 50 per cent voters exercise their voting rights in Madhya Pradesh till 3:00 pm, according to the office of Chief Electoral Officer.

03:25 pm: Mizoram registers 58 per cent voter turnout till 3:00 pm.

02:30 pm: Voter turnout at 34.99 per cent in Madhya Pradesh by 2:00 pm.

02:00 pm: "I had already cast my vote. When people asked me when those from media asked me whom I have voted for I showed this (palm). What else could have I done? Show a lotus?," says Congress leader Kamal Nath on controversy over him showing his party's symbol after casting his vote in Chhindwara.

01:31 pm: 49 per cent voting recorded in Mizoram till 1:00 pm.

01:30 pm: Voter turnout reached 31.33 per cent in Madhya Pradesh till 01:30 pm. According to reports, the highest voting percentge in the state was recorded in Anuppur at 47.29 per cent, whereas the lowest was in Dindori with 20.77 per cent.

01:25 pm: On demands of extending polling time at certain booth in Madhya Pradesh raised by Congress on account of faulty EVMs, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that there are provisions for extending voting timings, and lcoal officers can take a call on it as they see fit.

01:15pm: Shots fired yet again in Bhind as the polling continues in the state. Police has detained two individuals in the matter.

12:35 pm: Congress calls for extension of voting time in booths where polling had to be stopped due to malfunctioning EVMs. "There have been many complaints of EVMs malfunctioning, have written to Election Commission. Have requested that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay," Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

12:15 pm: Reports of malfucntioning EVMs coming in from several parts of Madhya Pradesh. Around 25o EVMs replaced so far.

12:00 pm: Firing close to a polling booth near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Police is searching for the person responsible for opening fire.

12:00 pm: Reports of 140 irregularities have come from Madhya Pradesh within two hours of polling.

11:58 pm: Election Commission announces Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the kin of its officials who passed away while on poll duty.

10:45 am: One Election Commission official in Guna and two officials in Indore pass away due to cardiac arrests while on election duty.

09:15 am: Voters have started to cast their votes in Mizoram to elect a 40-member state Assembly amid tight security. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term and the BJP looking to uproot the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast.

08:45 am: Polling has begun in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting for supremacy.