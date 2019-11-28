Maharashtra Govt Formation Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as CM; PM Modi congratulates on Twitter

Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a swearing in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the same venue where Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav's father, addressed his famous Dussehra rallies. Two MLAs each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress also took oath during the swearing-in ceremony.

With this swearing, Uddhav became the third leader from Shiv Sena to assume the office of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, and the first in last 20 years. The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party. He will be the eighth Maharashtra CM to take oath without being an MLA or MLC. He is also the first member of Thackeray family to hold this post.

ALSO READ: Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Taking Ceremony: Where, when to watch live streaming

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in CM; NCP to get Deputy CM's post

For more updates from Maharashtra CM swearing in ceremony, follow BusinessToday.In

08:23 pm: State ministers arrive at Sahyadri guest house for the first Cabinet meeting under CM Uddhav Thackeray.