Maharashtra Govt Formation Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as CM; PM Modi congratulates on Twitter

Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a swearing in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the same venue where Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav's father, addressed his famous Dussehra rallies. Two MLAs each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress also took oath during the swearing-in ceremony.
With this swearing, Uddhav became the third leader from Shiv Sena to assume the office of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, and the first in last 20 years. The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party. He will be the eighth Maharashtra CM to take oath without being an MLA or MLC. He is also the first member of Thackeray family to hold this post.
08:23 pm: State ministers arrive at Sahyadri guest house for the first Cabinet meeting under CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: State Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal & Subhash Desai arrive at Sahyadri guest house for the first cabinet meeting. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1CABBMGLRdANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
08:15 pm: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi & their son Aaditya Thackeray offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/54eOi1jgG6ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
08:10 pm: NCP leader Ajit Pawar congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on becoming Maharashtra CM.
Congratulations & best wishes to the Shiv Sena Party Chief Hon. Uddhav Thackeray ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Under his leadership, the State will develop as a whole!Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 28, 2019
07:22 pm: Visuals from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony.
Mumbai: The oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray & others concludes. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ShtgPL1OS7ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
07:19 pm: PM Narendra Modi wishes Uddhav Thackeray on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUTNarendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019
07:08 pm: Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut take oath as ministers in Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet.
06:55 pm: NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath.
06:55 pm: NCP MLA Jayant Patil takes oath.
06:51 pm: Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Desai takes oath.
06:48 pm: Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde takes oath.
06:46 pm: Uddhav Thackeray takes the oath of office and secrecy as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
#Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/FWthTdmWafANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
06:41 pm: Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari are present on the stage. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Devendra Fadnavis among dignitaries present on the dias.
06:35 pm: Former Prime Minister and veteran Congres leader Manmohan Singh writes to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of his swearing in as the next Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Dr.Manmohan Singh in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray: I am very happy to know that you are taking oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is a historic event and I commend you on your visionary leadership. pic.twitter.com/6U7pUumX7rANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
06:33 pm: Uddhav Thackeray reaches Shivaji Park.
06:24 pm: MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrives at Shivaji Park to attend the swearing in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray arrives at oath ceremony of CM designate Uddhav Thackeray and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/U3vonxZCmZANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
06:22 pm: Visuals from Uddhav Thackeray's sweaing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader, Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,shortly pic.twitter.com/GVhDmBE7o1ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
06:12 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony.
05:59 pm: Rahul Gandhi too will not attend the swearing in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi had expressed her inability to be present for the ceremony.
Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray: I am glad that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine our democracy. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function https://t.co/aa2JQCNMex pic.twitter.com/aGxGvjQaEjANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
05:51 pm: Less than an hour left before the swearing in ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray is waiting for the auspicious time to leave for Shivaji Park.
05:30 pm: Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance). pic.twitter.com/2qw2ECwRkUANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
05:26 pm: The first Cabinet meeting of the new Mahqarashtra government will be held at Sahyadri guest house at 8:00 pm after the swearing in ceremony. The Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project will be taken up during the meeting. A proposal to ensure 80 per cent reservation for locals in the existing and new companies will also be discussed.
05:22 pm: Congress president Sonia Gandhi pens a letter to Uddhav Thackeray informing that she will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have together under quite extraordinary circumstances, she said in her letter.
Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: There will be a compulsion & a law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent reservation for locals in the existing & new companies. #Maharashtra https://t.co/81VIwuObmVANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
05:20 pm: Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan congratulates Uddhav Thackeray ahead of his swearing in ceremony.
Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena,NCP&Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances, at a time when country faces unprecedented threats from BJP. I regret that I'll not be able to be present at the ceremony (oath-taking). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wHs95Y7mV6ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019
04:00 pm: Uddhav, six ministers to take oath today, says Ajit Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that six leaders, two each from his party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress, will take oath as ministers on Thursday along with Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray in the swearing in ceremony today. Pawar also confirmed that he will not take oath as a minister on during the oath taking ceremony at Shivaji Park.
03:45 pm: Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Uddhav's swearing-in
The Bombay High Court has refused to take up urgent hearing on a petition filed by a group of lawyers seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. The petitioners sought an urgent hearing of their plea, saying the Shiv Sena and BJP should have stood by their pre-poll alliance and formed government. However, two different benches of the high court refused to take up the petition for hearing ahead of the swearing in ceremony.
