Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam: Congress alleges vendetta politics; backs Pawar after FIR in money laundering case

After the Enforcement Directorate registered an FIR against National Congress Party strongman Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra cooperative bank scam, the Congress party has come out in his full support, alleging political vendetta by the BJP-rule government. "In the BJP's five-year rule, all those leaders who raised their voice have been hounded by the central agencies," Rajeev Satav, party's election in-charge for Maharashtra's Marathwada region said, reported India Today TV.

Accusing the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance of diverting people's attention from real issues, Satav said the Modi government was trying to muzzle voices of those who raised their voices against it. "During the last five years who so ever has raised voice against the Modi Government has been hounded by Central agencies," said the Congress leader. "P Chidambaram has been arrested by ED for raising speaking on the poor economy, DK Shivkumar is also facing the wrath for helping our Karnataka MLAs, similarly Raj Thackeray has been harassed," he said, adding that Pawar was neither the member of the cooperative bank being investigated nor its director but still the ED lodged the FIR against him.

The ED booked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and others in a criminal case of money laundering linked to the alleged Rs 25000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), officials said on Tuesday. The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR that had named the then directors of the bank, former deputy chief minister of the state Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank. The registration of the case comes ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls in Maharashtra. It is understood that the suspects will soon be summoned by the agency to record their statements.

Diliprao Deshmukh, Isharlal Jain, Jayant Patil, Shivaji Rao, Anand Rao Adsul, Rajendra Shingane and Madan Patil are among the accused in the ED case. The ED slapped criminal charges of money laundering based on the Mumbai Police FIR that was filed in August this year, which itself was filed based on a similar complaint by the state economic offences wing (EOW).

Manoj Sharma with agency inputs

