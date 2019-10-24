scorecardresearch
Malaysia in talks with India, other countries on palm oil sales

India's top vegetable oil trade body asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil, after criticism by Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad on New Delhi's actions in the disputed region of Kashmir

Malaysia is in talks with India and other countries to urge them to continue buying Malaysian palm oil, its trade minister said on Thursday, after calls for a boycott of the commodity by Indian traders.

"We are continuously engaging not only with India but all countries to purchase our palm oil," minister Darell Leiking said.

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil, after criticism by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on New Delhi's actions in the disputed region of Kashmir.

