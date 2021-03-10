Mamata Banerjee injured during campaign; says conspiracy against her

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries during her campaign trail on Wednesday in Nandigram. She has been taken to a hospital for treatment. The CM reportedly sustained injuries on her leg and her face.

The Chief Minister said that there were around four-five men who did it. "See how it is swelling up," she said pointing to her leg. She said that it as a planned attack and that there was no security personnel around her.

Mamata Banerjee told reporters that she was pushed by someone. She also claimed that a conspiracy against her was afoot. The CM said that she will complain to the Election Commission of India.

Nandigram: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she has suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her as when she was near her car pic.twitter.com/wx69lVdsbB ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The Chief Minister was injured after she came out of a temple in Nandigram. She was visiting the Kali Mandir in Shibrampur. She earlier in the day filed her nomination for the Nandigram seat. Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day visit in the region.

The West Bengal CM is scheduled to release the TMC manifesto at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Thursday.

The BJP said that the CM carried out the stunt for sympathy. West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh said, "Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? Four IPS officers are her security incharge and must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they've to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy (sic)."

Also read: 'I'm a cobra, one bite is enough': Mithun Chakraborty upon joining BJP at PM Modi's Kolkata rally

Also read: West Bengal polls: PM Modi criticises Mamata Banerjee; promises 'Sonar Bangla' if BJP wins