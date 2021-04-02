Mamata Banerjee runs West Bengal govt on 3T model of 'Tolabaji, Tanashahi, Tushtikaran', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, condemning her for running the government in the state on 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship), and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Addressing an election rally in Coochbehar district's Sitalkuchi, Shah exuded confidence that Banerjee will lose the Nandigram seat, from where she is contesting the West Bengal Assembly election 2021 against her protege-turned archrival, Suvendu Adhikari.

He also raked the issue of cross-border infiltration, which Shah identified as the biggest problem of the north Bengal region. The home minister said the region faced injustice at the hands of the TMC government, promising to completely stop illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

He also promised that the BJP will spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on north Bengal's development and establish an AIIMS to cater to the medical necessities of the people of the region.

"Cross-border infiltration is north Bengal's biggest problem. The TMC government can never stop it, only we can," Shah said.

"Mamata Banerjee runs the state government on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement)," he said.

Exuding confidence of coming to power in the state with a massive mandate, Shah said, "We are winning in the first two phases of elections (held on March 27 and April 1). Mamata didi is losing in Nandigram."

Shah accused the TMC government of meting out injustice to the north Bengal region.

"Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of the region. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on the region's development.

"We will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region," he said.

The constituencies in the Coochbehar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. Results of all 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.(With inputs from PTI.)