Man killed after getting sucked into a machine in Noida

On Wednesday a 25-year-old man was sucked into a machine while cleaning in a plastic factory in Noida leading to his death. The police said that someone switched on the 'big' machine with blades. The police registered a case against two people after they received a complaint from the victim's brother who stated that it was murder.

The incident took place at a factory in the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) that is under Phase 2 police station limits.

"Wajid (the victim) reached for work this morning in the factory which makes plastic products. He was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it. While he was cleaning, someone switched on the machine and Wajid was sucked inside," a police official said, as mentioned in a report in NDTV.

The official said that by the time some of his co-workers realised what had happened and switched off the machine, he was dead.

The deceased and his family were originally from Chhapra district in Bihar but were living in Noida for quite some time.

The body was taken out of the machine and sent for autopsy, the police official said. The case is now being investigated.

A similar incident had taken place a week earlier in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district where a woman was killed after her dress was caught in a fodder-cutting machine.

