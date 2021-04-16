Manish Sisodia appointed Nodal officer for COVID-19 management in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been appointed Nodal officer for COVID-19 Management in the national capital. According to a Delhi government order, Sisodia will be responsible for ensuring inter-ministerial coordination.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced weekend lockdown on Thursday to curb COVID-19 spread in the national capital. Besides this, the Chief Minister also announced the closure of malls, gymnasiums, dine-in services at restaurants, spas and auditoriums till April 30. Maximum 50 people will be allowed at marriages whereas maximum 20 people will be allowed at funerals in Delhi.

All those who are engaged in essential services (all those associated with public health, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence and other government departments with valid IDs), pregnant women, officials of diplomats, people going to get vaccinated, electronic and print media, etc., are exempt from the weekend lockdown.

Delhi is among the ten states in India to show a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases. 16,699 positive cases and 112 deaths were reported in Delhi on April 15, i.e., Thursday. 13,014 people recovered from the contagion on Thursday. Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate peaked to 20.22 per cent, according to the Delhi government's coronavirus health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in Delhi at 4pm on Friday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other government officials will also be present during this meeting.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

