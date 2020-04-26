Mann Ki Baat Highlights: 'Farmers ensure no one is hungry amid coronavirus lockdown,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. Every citizen of the country is a soldier in the fight against the pandemic, Narendra Modi also said, adding, 'I am proud that all of us are part of it. All of us are soldiers in this fight." PM Modi said this while addressing the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Here are the key highlights from his speech:
On Saturday, PM Modi had tweeted: "Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow." On March 24, Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. There are 24,942 coronavirus cases in India, including 5,210 cured or discharged/migrated and 779 deaths, according to the latest government data.
