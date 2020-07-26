Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Valour of Kargil war heroes inspired generations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi remembered the Kargil heroes on Kargil Diwas Day. He also spoke about the coronavirus situation, Assam and Bihar floods and how efforts undertaken by people to bring a positive change.

Here are the highlights from today's Mann Ki Baat by Prime Minister Modi:

He began by remembering the martyrs of the Kargil war that was declared over on July 26, 1999. "The world witnessed the valour of Indian soldiers," he said, adding, "Friends, at that point in time, I, too, was blessed with the opportunity to go to Kargil and witness the gallantry of our jawans. That day is one of the most precious moments of my life."

"Twenty-one years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India at that point was trying to form cordial relations with Pakistan but it is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," said PM Modi.

Speaking about coronavirus, the PM urged people to spare a thought for the frontline workers before removing their masks in public. He said that the recovery rate in the country is one of the best worldwide. "Our fatality rate is much less than in most other countries. We are able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant," added the PM.

PM Modi spoke about Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa who built a 30-bed quarantine facility that not only helped coronavirus patients but also helped in generating employment. "Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight coronavirus and also create employment opportunities," he said.

Giving a boost to 'vocal for local' initiative, PM Modi said that Raksha Bandhan is the right time to support local businesses. "The joy of celebrating festivals increases when it helps expand the business of people in our society, in our neighbourhood," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Assam and Bihar floods. He said that governments, NDRF, state disaster management teams and self-help groups are working together to provide relief and for rescue work.

