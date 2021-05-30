'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address nation today; may speak on COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation during the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The broadcast will coincide with seven years of his government in office. PM Modi is expected to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, replying to feedback he had sought from people earlier this month.

Over 7,000 submissions were received, with several citizens expressing desolation over the country's weak healthcare infrastructure and slow pace of vaccination, Business Standard reported.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: India has put up spirited fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

The prime minister in his previous show aired on April 25, had invited ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts regarding topics for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 77th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," his social media posts read.

Also Read: India proud of scientists who worked on COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

During his previous address, PM Modi had stated that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is testing people's patience and their capacity to withstand pain.

'Mann Ki Baat' is held on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. 'Mann Ki Baat' also streams live on PM Modi's and his office's YouTube channels.