Mark Zuckerberg left $16.8 billion poorer after Facebook stock dives 25%

Facebook Inc's stock took a massive beating yesterday, reacting to disappointing second quarter financial results and the subsequent earnings call that ended up scaring plenty of investors. The share price crashed a whopping 25 per cent within two hours in extended trading - hitting a low of $165.95 at one point - and erased as much as $150 billion in the company's market value.

And that has left Mark Zuckerberg significantly poorer. According to Bloomberg, his fortune tumbled by $16.8 billion yesterday and if that holds through Thursday's close, he will slide to sixth place from third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Moreover, this would wipe his $13.7 billion of gains for the year, leaving him with just less than $70 billion.

The first bit of bad news for Facebook investors was that the company yesterday reported Q2 revenue and user growth that missed analysts' expectations. But it was the earnings call that spooked them enough to spur a record selloff.

"GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation, the new European privacy law] was an important moment for our industry. We did see a decline in monthly actives in Europe - down by about 1 million people as a result," Zuckerberg said on the call, adding, "Looking ahead, we will continue to invest heavily in security and privacy because we have a responsibility to keep people safe. But as I've said on past calls, we're investing so much in security that it will significantly impact our profitability. We're starting to see that this quarter".

The company's Chief Financial Officer David Wehner spelt out more bad news. "Our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 [to 42 per cent] compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high single-digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4," he said.

According to him, there are several factors contributing to this deceleration. Like currency fluctuations, which he says is "going from being a tailwind over the last several quarters to being a modest headwind in the second half". The company also plans to promote experiences like Stories "that currently have lower levels of monetization" and hence will have a negative impact on revenue growth. "We are also giving people who use our services more choices around data privacy which may have an impact on our revenue growth," he added.

Significantly, the company accepted that the full impact of GDPR is yet to be seen. "GDPR has not had a significant revenue impact, but we also recognize it wasn't fully rolled out this quarter," said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on the earnings call.

The new privacy law forced several changes to Facebook's privacy terms and sign-up process, leading a minority of users to opt for non-personalized ads, which tend to generate less revenue. "But as we look further out, we recognize that there's still risk, and we're going to watch closely. Advertisers are still adapting to the changes, so it's early to know the longer-term impact," Sandberg added.

To bottomline is that the outlook is far from rosy for Facebook at the moment, and that does not bode well for its stock, or for Zuckerberg's personal fortunes. According to Reuters, if the share drop holds today, it would be Facebook's largest single-day decline, topping a 12 per cent decrease in July 2012 and far worse than the brutal selloff in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meanwhile, user disenchantment with Facebook also seems to be picking up pace. Worldwide daily user growth reportedly slid for its sixth straight quarter, bringing it to nearly 1.5 billion users in the second quarter.