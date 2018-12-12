Married twice? You can't work for the electricity tribunal

Looking for a job at the electricity tribunal? Unless you have married twice, you will be allowed to serve in the tribunal. The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in a notification listed out the details of positions across ranks. The only disqualification it had in mind was if the person has been married twice or if they are married to a person who has married twice.

"No person who has entered into or contracted a marriage with a person having a spouse living or who having a spouse living, has entered into or contracted a marriage with any person, shall be eligible for appointment to the said post," the notification read, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. The notification also mentioned that the Centre may exempt any person from this rule if it sees that there are grounds for the second marriage and if it is satisfied that such a marriage is permissible.

APTEL specified a host of conditions of services including salary and allowances as per the officers and employees rules, 2018, that will apply to 15 roles across ranks equivalent to group A, B and C in central government. This includes ranks from registrar to lower division clerk.

The notification was on the power ministry's website but was removed once the daily began enquiring about it. Convictions or criminal records do not, however, find a place in the list of things that could get a candidate disqualified.

According to the daily, such moral policing is nothing new to the organisation. In fact, it had done the same with past notifications on employee rules pushed out in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2017.

The power ministry had invited comments from stakeholders by January 8, as per the notification. The draft was eventually removed from the website on Monday.