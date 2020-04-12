'May this Easter give us strength to overcome coronavirus,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes for Easter to the countrymen on Sunday morning. This year Easter is being observed on Sunday, Apri 12. The PM tweeted his best wishes to the public. He wrote, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter."

Easter is celebrated to mark Jesus Christ's resurrection according to the New Testament. The PM said, "We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy." PM Modi also wished that the occasion would give strength to the people to successfully overcome the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

Easter is being celebrated across the world in a subdued manner as countries are practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Easter services will be streamed online this year. Pope Francis would be live-streaming the Easter Sunday Mass service on YouTube.

India has reported 7,367 cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 12), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 273. As many as 715 patients have been cured or discharged.

