Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it delivered 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra thus driving into a robust festive season. The deliveries were in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and other Northern markets.

The festive season deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region stood at 175 units and there is anticipation of strong demand for upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Commenting on the performance, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "The festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment."

He further said, "this impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products."

On the outlook, he said, "we are confident of further driving this momentum for the rest of the festive period and the quarter. We have an exciting quarter ahead of us with new product introductions and it will remain our endeavor to keep exciting the market and continuing the recovery of sales for the rest of the year."

Also read: Hyundai Motor swings to quarterly loss as engine issues batter earnings

Also read: Tata Motors says actively scouting for partner for passenger vehicle business