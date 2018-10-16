MeToo: 78% of the sexually harassed never report it; 50% of cases take place during office hours, says survey

As the #MeToo movement gains momentum in India, lot of influential men are being named by women as their harassers. Media, literature, politics, film industry, comedy and a wide range of fields have been in uproar since the last couple of weeks as woman after woman are coming out with their harrowing sexual harassment stories. While this movement is very encouraging and a step towards equality and justice and one that seeks to establish safety for women, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

A recent survey by LocalCircles reveals that while almost everyone knows someone or has been harassed themselves, very few report it. A whopping 78% of the respondents said that even if they or a family member had faced sexual harassment, they did not report it to HR or higher authorities. Only 22% respondents said that they reported sexual harassment at the workplace.

It must be mentioned that 32% of the respondents revealed that either they or one of their family members have experienced sexual harassment at their workplace, while 45% said that neither have they been sexually harassed nor have they observed it. The rest - 23% - were unsure.

Half of the respondents - 50% - said that the sexual harassment episode took place during regular office hours, while 19% said it happened after hours. A total of 31% said the sexual harassment happened during after hours at social gatherings or some private place. It points to a very worrying trend that 69% of those who faced sexual harassment faced it at their workplaces - clearly indicating that alcohol only has a minor role in sexual harassment cases, unlike what apologists would like to put across.

When it came to the nature of sexual harassment, 50% said it was physical contact and advances, while 19% said it was a demand or request for sexual favours. A total of 31% said that they faced sexually coloured remarks or display of porn.

The survey was conducted by LocalCircles and involved 15,000 unique citizens. A total of 28,000 votes were cast for the answers. To make sure that everyone was on the same page, sexual harassment was defined to all the participants.

While reporting sexual harassment has never been easy, this survey sheds light on why it is difficult to prove. To add to that, powerful personalities file defamation cases on the accusers, which can prove to be a huge discouragement to the harassed.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)