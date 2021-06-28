Minor fire at AIIMS Delhi storeroom, no injury reported

A minor fire took place in the storeroom of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi at around 5 am on Monday. Delhi Fire Department brought the fire under control and no injuries were reported, as per news agency ANI.

The cause of fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained till now.

This is the second fire incident reported from AIIMS Delhi in June. A massive fire had broken out at the Convergence Block of AIIMS Delhi, which mostly has laboratories and examination section, on June 16.

Twenty-six fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in an hour and a half. The COVID-19 testing lab was completely burnt down in this fire and there are no wards with patients in the building.