Mixed news for Make in India in FICCI's manufacturing survey

Industry body FICCI's quarterly survey, which assesses the expectations of manufacturers, has mixed news for Make in India.

First, the good news. For the fourth quarter ending March 2018, the percentage of respondents reporting higher production has shot up to 55 per cent from 47 per cent in the third quarter. The percentage of respondents reporting low production is down as well - 11 per cent from 15 per cent the third quarter. Order books look good. About 51 per cent of the respondents in the fourth quarter expect higher orders versus 42 per cent earlier.

The industry body polls 12 sectors - automotive, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, food products, leather and footwear, machine tools, metal & metal products, paper products, textiles and textiles machinery -- responses are collated from over 300 manufacturing units. FICCI says the expectations signal a revival.

However, the good news ends here.

A recap of the third quarter: Capacity utilization remained low, inventories haven't thinned, and the future investment outlook isn't too great either.

Average capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector was pegged at 77 per cent for the third quarter, similar to the previous quarter. The investment outlook remains pessimistic with 64 per cent of the respondents saying they are not planning capacity additions for the next six months. The reasons cited for pessimism remains similar as well: "High raw material prices, low domestic and export demand, exchange rate appreciation, increasing imports, excess capacities and shortage of working capital finance."

About 90 per cent of the respondents in the third quarter reported that they maintained either more or same levels of inventory as the previous quarters.

What about hiring? 70 per cent said that they are unlikely to hire additional workforce in next three months. That's bad enough but the encouraging news is that this proportion has declined as compared to the previous quarter when 85 per cent said they wouldn't hire.

Meanwhile, a 'Policy Watch' newsletter from CII, another industry body, said that the manufacturing sector is on a 'gradual mend' - IIP is looking better, there is a slow recovery in the capital goods sector, and in bank credit. Merchandise trade, however, needs more work.