Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rarely causes severe allergic reactions, says CDC

New data by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that rarely has one suffered allergic reactions to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The report mentions that the vaccine has been given to more than 4.04 million people since December 21 to January 10 but only 10 people have developed life-threatening allergic reactions, called anaphylaxis.

The report says that there are around 2.5 cases of anaphylaxis per 1 million people who have been vaccinated with Moderna. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination, the onset being typical within minutes to hours.

"Based on this early monitoring, anaphylaxis after receipt of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine appears to be a rare event," the report stated.

Additionally, nine out of the 10 cases occurred in patients with previously known allergies. It is still not clear what caused these reactions. Five of these cases occurred in individuals who previously had anaphylaxis. Most had experienced allergies to various medicines.

Nine of the 10 patients developed symptoms including vomiting, nausea, wheezing, tongue swelling and rashes within 13 minutes of getting the shot. One volunteer developed symptoms with 45 minutes of being administered the dosage.

All of the patients were treated with epinephrine. The report stated that all of them recovered.

During December 21-January 10 period, 4,041,396 first doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine was administered. Around 61 per cent or 2,465,411 were given to women, 36 per cent or 1,450,966 to men and 3 per cent or 125,019 were given to people whose sex was not recorded, according to CDC.

