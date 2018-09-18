scorecardresearch
Indian skydives from 13,000 feet with birthday greetings for PM Modi

Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook.

Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday.

After the successful jump, Mahajan, 35, uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.

"I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a message on the internet.

