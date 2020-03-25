Modi govt holds cabinet meet on Day 1 of lockdown: Key announcements

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place on Wednesday. The meeting took a few key decisions including the extension of scheme for rebate of state and central taxes on apparel export and the construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also spoke about PM Modi's announcement. Here are the key decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting today:
During the briefing Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Cabinet kept social distancing in mind and that if India were to fight coronavirus then people must stay at home or maintain social distance. "The nation accepted and welcomed the decision of 21 days lockdown. If we are to protect ourselves from Corona, then this was necessary to save our lives," he added.
Javadekar said that there were only a few do's to fight coronavirus -- stay at home, sanitise hands, if any symptom such as cough, cold, fever show then one should approach doctor, as well as maintain social distancing.
