Modi govt investing heavily in education, infrastructure in J&K: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put Jammu and Kashmir on the highway of economic growth. The BJP leader also attacked the Gupkar alliance, accusing these parties of neglecting the development of higher education institutions and other infrastructure.

"The Modi government has put the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the highway of economic growth. We have not only ensured national integrity but also integrated the region with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision," he told rallies for DDC polls in Rajouri district.

He said that J-K will soon emerge as an educational hub. "The IIT, IIM, IIMC and AIIMS will expand educational opportunities for the youth," he said. He said that the BJP wants the youth of J-K to compete with the rest of India and achieve their aspirations.

"Expanding infrastructure and investment in the state will provide them avenues for employment," he added. The union minister said that the BJP has envisioned setting up of AIIMS and Cancer Institute along with two new medical colleges in Udhampur, as well as 22 colleges and two cultural universities.

"We are investing in educational infrastructure because we believe in investing in the future of the youth. J-K is a crucial factor in the economic strategy and growth of India's economy," Thakur said. He noted that under PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), nearly 11,517 km in total length, 1858 roads and 84 bridges have already been constructed.

The minister said that another 1961 kilometers in total length, 3,261 roads and 243 bridges have been approved as part of infrastructure projects by the Modi government.

He said the Srinagar to Leh connectivity has been improved by the Zojila Tunnel. What is the contribution of the Gupkar Gang towards education, employment and infrastructure in the state? Why did they ignore higher education and the connectivity of J&K with the rest of India," the minister said.

He alleged that these parties feared that development and giving democratic rights to people would empower them and they would be asked tough questions.

"The only development the Gupkar Gang did was the beautification of their own palatial estates and personal wealth. While the children of J-K suffered because of lack of basic amenities, the children of Gupkar Gang and separatists lived lavish lifestyles abroad," Thakur alleged.

