Modi govt, RBI mull setting up search engine for all non-cash transactions: Report

The Modi government has faced a lot of flak in recent times, in the wake of the latest data from Switzerland's central banking authority, which revealed that money parked by Indians in Swiss banks rose over 50 per cent to about Rs 7,000 crore in 2017. So, the government is apparently trying to step up efforts to crackdown on black money and money laundering.

According to The Times of India, the RBI and the Centre are mulling having a search engine or a database of all payment transactions in the country. Citing a senior government officer familiar with the discussions, the report added that the proposal is to allow the apex bank to put in place a platform where all non-cash transactions can be recorded and shared on a need-to-know basis. "It is not going to be available on tap but will be shared based on a specific request," said the source.

Preliminary discussions are reportedly already underway with the RBI after the finance ministry, income tax department and some investigating agencies raised the issue in the wake of a series of steps to crack down on shell companies and money laundering. For instance, a law enforcement agency suggested that such a database could be used to establish a trail of transactions often seen in case of a fraud.

Though the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been mandated to analyse suspicious financial transactions of over Rs 10 lakh pertaining to money laundering and terror financing as part of the Ministry of Finance establishment, and it regularly receives suspicious transaction reports and counterfeit currency reports from all banks and financial institutions across the country, the mechanism is reportedly not seen to be serving the purpose.

However, two other sources told the daily TOI that the plan needed to be fleshed out as the discussions so far had not yielded a robust mechanism. To begin with there are doubts whether the proposed tool will be sufficient to help investigating agencies track transactions meant to launder or siphon-off money. For instance, a Rs 5 crore cheque payment by person A to person B can be tracked. But what if A also received Rs 20 crore from person C? It is debatable whether the database alone can deal with such issues and complexities. Furthermore, the sources pointed out that tracking all transactions related to an entity and its key functionaries may be difficult in the current set-up. According to them, the focus was on corporate data, although data related to individuals would also be available in the database.

The government's focus on tracking transactions is understandable since a paper trail is seen as a vital step in ferreting out shell companies, used for money laundering purposes. These entities, typically with low equity base and little business income, route funds through a maze of companies on commission basis. The Task Force on shell companies - constituted in February 2017, three months after demonetisation - has already identified 16,537 confirmed shell companies in the country and has another 80,670 companies on its 'Suspect List'. Then, last month, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs disclosed that another 16,739 companies had been identified on the basis of 100 per cent common directorships with the confirmed shell companies.

With PTI inputs