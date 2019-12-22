Modi rally: Congress, other parties playing divisive politics on CAA; they are lying to entire country, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, accused his rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law. He asserted that his government had never done any discrimination on the basis of religion. The PM's election rally is being held amidst widespread protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in several states. The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year, and all parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress are trying their best gain power in the Union Territory. During his rally, the PM also handedover ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Here the timeline of all updates:

3.15 PM: Live Updates have Stopped.

3.06 PM: "Two weeks ago, a daughter was born at Majnu-ka-tila who was named 'nagarikta'. I want to ask miscreants & people engaged in remote control politics, if lives of 'nagarikta' & her parents become easy, if problem of any citizen of country is solved, why does it pain you?," says Modi.

3.05 PM: PM Modi on Mamata: "Mamata didi went from Kolkata to UN. Few years back, she was pleading before Parliament that infiltrators coming from Bangladesh should be stopped. Didi what has happened you? Why did you change? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come & go. Why are you scared?"

2.56 PM: "A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people's rights, the prime minister said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work," says Modi.

2.52 PM: "There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity," says PM.