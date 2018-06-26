Monsoons to hit Delhi by June 29th; Manish Sisodia calls for cleaning of city's drains

In what may seem like a much needed respite to the residents of Delhi, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit the national capital and other parts of North India by Friday, June 29th. Pre-monsoon spells are likely to begin by Wednesday, June 27th. Delhi has been facing scorching heat for the past one week with maximum temperature hitting 45 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season.

With monsoons almost at the doors, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, has set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to clean the city's drains in order to prevent water-logging. He further released the Flood Control Order 2018, wherein a central flood control room has been established to deal with any untoward situation in the city. The control rooms, which will be overseen by Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Irrigation & Flood Control Minister Gopal Rai, will work 24/7 until October 15th; and can be reached on 22051234, 22428773, and 22428774.

Meanwhile, normalcy has been overthrown in Mumbai because of lashing rains. According to multiple reports, Borivali recorded the highest rainfall at 237mm, followed by Prabodhankar Thackeray Audi with 229mm, Kandivali with 228mm, Dahisar with 215mm, Bhandup with 182mm, Mulund with 178mm and Gawanpada with 176mm. Nearly all transport services have been temporarily disrupted; four people died, and at least seven were injured because of the torrential downpour, as reported by NDTV.

Gujarat, on the other hand, has been put on red alert, as heavy showers are expected soon. The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Saurashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand.