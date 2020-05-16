More power to India-US friendship: PM Modi replies to Trump on ventilator donation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump's announcement on donating ventilators to India. Taking to Twitter, he said, "More power to India-US friendship."

PM Modi in his tweet wrote, "In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19".

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to - friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

US President Donald Trump had announced on Twitter that his country will donate ventilators to "our friend" India to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Trump also said, "Together we will beat the invisible enemy!".

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Will donate ventilators to India, stand with PM Modi, says Trump

"We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump told reporters on Friday.

"India has been so great, and as you know your prime minister has been a very good friend of mine. I just got back a short while ago and we are very much together," Trump added, referring to his visit to India in February.

Trump further stated that Indian-Americans were "great" scientists and researchers, who were contributing to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In April, India exported millions of hydroxychloroquine tablets to the US for treating COVID-19 patients. At the time, the US President extolled Modi for his "strong leadership."

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference at 4 PM Live Updates: Economic package Tranche IV to be announced soon

Trump on Friday announced that "Operation Warp Speed" was underway to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. He said that Operation Warp Speed was evaluating 14 vaccine candidates. A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the vaccine making operation, the US President affirmed.