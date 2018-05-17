Mumbai dabbawalas to deliver couriers, parcels in the city soon

The famous dabbawalas of Mumbai could soon be seen delivering couriers and parcels in addition to their current job of delivering tiffins in the city. Currently, over 5,000 people are involved in the delivery of two lakh tiffin boxes in Mumbai. Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said that they are in an advanced stage of finalising the new project to deliver parcels within the city.

"The main aim of this project is to increase the income of our members. In free time they can opt for this as we can deliver in shortest possible time as compared to companies involved in this area," Talekar told PTI.

He said the deal will be finalised in 15 days as some small issues need to be discussed with the members. "We have to see whether we will be doing this service (couriers and parcels) after delivery of tiffins or before that as our core business is delivery of dabbas. We are also discussing the rates," he said.

He added that the association is in discussion with a company for the project. "We have already implemented the plan on a trial basis in some parts. We have to train our people," he said. Talekar also added that the association is also developing a mobile app for tracing and tracking the parcels.

To generate more income, he said the association has already tied up with some e-commerce companies to deliver their products and also undertake branding and advertising activities. The dabbawalas primarily use local trains and bicycles to deliver tiffins, mainly in offices.

Speaking at a session in the Global Exhibition on Services organised by industry body CII, Talekar said that they will also be celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a special way.

"We will be sending a gift to London... we met the Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) when he was here two years ago," he said.