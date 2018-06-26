Mumbai rains: IMD predicts more showers on Tuesday; flights delayed

The mayhem that ensued after a strong spell of rain on Monday crippled one of the biggest cities in India. Even though Mumbai is highly affected every year because of its torrential rains, the authorities, still, seem to have zeroed in on no solution to keep the basic civic amenities running. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monday's shower at 231.4 mm was the third-highest one-day rain in the month of June in 44 years. It surpassed the average rainfall of the month to become the wettest day. According to the classification, Monday's Mumbai rain would be under the 'extreme' category.

Talking about the cause of the extreme rain, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director Deneral, western region, IMD said, "The cyclonic circulation over North Konkan (including Mumbai) and South Gujarat was another factor. Circulation over south Gujarat and adjoining north Konkan has moved inward in north direction causing reduction in rainfall activity over north Konkan in next 24 hours," as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times.

As measure by the IMD's automatic weather stations, Panvel recorded the highest rainfall at 94.20mm, followed by Nerul with 83.40 mm, Mulund east with 82.20 mm and Bhadup west with 80 mm. Temperature also fell to up to 3 degrees in the city.

Meanwhile, not only a breakdown of civic amenities, things took a much grimmer turn as 10 lives were claimed in Mumbai since Sunday night including a five-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy. Severe waterlogging across the city also crippled road and rail traffic. More than 140 trains were cancelled on Monday on both Central and Western Railway. In Lloyd Estate, a compound wall and the driveway caved in.

The Mumbai Police and the traffic department kept issuing advisories through their Twitter handles to assist people to reach their destinations safely.

As the IMD predicts another rainy day in Mumbai, here are the updates to follow:

2:05 pm - Residents of Lloyd Estate protest against Dosti Realty's construction.

12:08 pm - Doing one better, Valsad in Gujarat is the rainiest place currently.

12:04 pm - More visuals of the Lloyd Estate landslide.

10:03 am - Potholes being repaired in Mumbai.

10:02 am - In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday, Santa Cruz recorded 53 mm of rains while Colaba saw 46 mm: Skymet.

9:16 am - Flights, too, have been delayed by around 15 minutes.

9:15 am - Local trains are running late of around 10 minutes.

9:12 am - Visuals of the road that caved in.

9:07 am - Not only Mumbai, rains are expected across the country.

9:06 am - According to reports, the traffic in Mumbai is better than it was yesterday at the same time.