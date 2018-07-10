Mumbai Rains: Trains, flights delayed, dabbawalas cancel services for the day

Incessant showers have rendered Mumbai helpless. With most areas flooded, trains and flights have been delayed, AC locals have been suspended, dabbawalas have cancelled their services for the day, and some families were also evacuated in Bhiwandi. Government schools in Thane will remain shut today due to heavy downpour. Mumbai University clarified that it will hold exams again for students who could not appear for them on Monday. The Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 104.8 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm and observed that the city received 54% of its average monsoon rainfall in the last 20 days. Weather forecasting agency, Skymet, believes that there is little to no respite for Mumbaikars anytime soon as rainfall may cross 150 mm in the next 24 hours.

Central Railway trains said that services have been slow due to waterlogging in the tracks. Moreover in some "chronic sections" like Sion-Matunga trains are running with some caution, the railways tweeted. They added that there's a delay of 15-20 minutes.

Western Railway cancelled a host of trains due to flooding. AC local services were also cancelled.

Due to rising water levels at Nallasopara, operating trains have become impossible, said Divisional Railway Manager at Mumbai Central station. "Due to incessant heavy downpour, water level at railway tracks at Nallasopara has further risen from 200 mm to 460 mm making it impossible to run trains between Nallasopara & Virar. Area outside & along rail tracks is heavily flooded & water is flowing on the tracks," the DRM said, as mentioned in a report in The Indian Express.

Western Railways has been providing meals and snacks to long-distance passengers who are stranded at various stations due to Nallasopara flooding. Traffic between Bhayander and Virar has been suspended leading to the cancellation/short termination of multiple trains.

Around 300 flights were delayed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the last 24 hours. According to the website, 162 flights were delayed during departure and 134 flights arrived late. Jet Airways announced a waiver of penalty in case of no-show, change or refund, while Vistara and GoAir announced that they will accommodate passengers who missed their flights on subsequent flights based on availability of seats.

Moreover, the lifeline of Mumbaikars, the dabbawalas, have suspended their service for the day. "We did not collect the tiffins today (Tuesday), because of the water logging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee deep water," Mumbai Dabbawalas Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said, as mentioned in a PTI report.

More than 400 workers with their families are stranded in Manickpur village, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. "Good morning, owing to incessant rainfall, salt pans in Village Manickpur, Vasai, Dist-Palghar are flooded and more than 400 workers with families are stranded there. Some were rescued by civil administration yesterday. NDRF team is moving for evacuation of these stranded families along with boats and other equipment," said a statement.

In Bhiwandi, 26 families were made to evacuate their houses as precautionary measure for fear of a landslide. Rocks on the hillock these families resided were coming loose. "We have relocated the families to a civic school premises. This is just a precautionary measure," an officer from Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation said, as mentioned in the Indian Express report.