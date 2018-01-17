Netanyahu in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi gives his Israeli counterpart a tour of Sabarmati Ashram

After spending the first three days of his historic India visit in the capital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was received by PM Narendra Modi in his home state of Gujarat. Both the leaders embarked on a eight-km long roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram.

The two leaders along with the Israeli prime minister's wife Sara Netanyahu reached Sabarmati Ashram after covering a distance of 8 km from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport. Netanyahu and his wife Sara tried their hands at the spinning wheel (Charkha), which is symbolic with India's freedom struggle.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi were also seen flying a kite. Their visit comes just a few days after 'Uttarayana' (or Makar Sankranti), the Gujarat's popular kite festival.

The two leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi had spent a large part of his life in the Sabarmati Ashram after he returned to India from South Africa to lead India's non-violent freedom struggle. He left the ashram in 1930 when he took out the Dandi March from here, with a vow not to return to the place till India got Independence.

Around 50 stages have been erected on the roadside along the stretch to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel said.

The city, especially the stretch from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, has been decked up to welcome Netanyahu and his wife. The Israeli PM is the third international leader whom Modi is hosting in his home state of Gujarat.

PM Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September last year. The Indian premier had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed for a long time.

They had also spent some time at the Sabarmati Riverfront, developed during Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

PM Modi had also accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse to the riverfront during the latter's India visit in 2014.

with PTI inputs