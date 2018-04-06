New income tax return form to sharpen scrutiny of taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) yesterday kick-started the tax season for Assessment Year 2018-19 by releasing new Income Tax Return (ITRs) forms. The last date to file tax returns for financial year 2017-18 is July 31, and the CBDT was quick to put up the new ITR forms on its website (www.incometaxindia.gov.in) in a bid to encourage tax payers to get the job done sooner rather than later.

According to the policy-making body of the tax department, some fields have been "rationalised" in the latest forms. For the first time, salaried taxpayers will have to share their salary breakup - the new forms seek an assessee's details such as allowances not exempt, profit in lieu of salary and value of prerequisites, among others, in separate fields.

"Further, the parts relating to salary and house property have been rationalised and furnishing of basic details of salary (as available in Form 16) and income from house property have been mandated," CBDT spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia said in a statement.

The ITR Form-2 has also been rationalised by providing that Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) having income under any head other than business or profession shall be eligible to file it. "The individuals and HUFs having income under those heads - i.e. business or profession -- shall file either ITR-3 or ITR-4 in presumptive income cases," the statement added.

According to Mint, the new ITR forms also make it mandatory for small businesses and those paying tax under the government's presumptive taxation scheme to report their goods and services tax identification number (GSTIN) and turnover reported under the new tax regime. Earlier, businesses with a turnover of under Rs 2 crore could opt to pay a tax on the basis of a certain percentage of their turnover, instead of maintaining account books. This is clearly an attempt to check tax evasion among such entities by linking their direct and indirect tax data.

Greater scrutiny apart, the CBDT is also introducing some procedural changes. For instance, the requirement of furnishing details of cash deposits made post demonetisation, as provided in ITR Form for the previous assessment year, has been done away with.

The statement added that this year, too, a simplified one-page ITR Form-1(Sahaj) has been notified. Introduced last year, CBDT claims that the initiative had benefited around 3 crore taxpayers. This form "can be filed by an individual who is resident other than not ordinarily resident, having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who is receiving income from salary, one house property/other income (interest, etc.)".

This means that non-resident Indians (NRIs) will no longer be able to file returns using this form. According to the daily, they will have to use the ITR-2, which seeks more information. However, the good news for NRIs is that they can now furnish details of any one foreign bank account to claim refunds - previously they had to provide a bank account held in India.

All the ITR forms have to be filed electronically, with just two exceptions. Very senior citizens (at least 80 years old in the previous year) and individuals/HUFs with income under Rs 5 lakh and no refund claims filing the ITR Form-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-4 (Sugam) can opt for the paper format.

Significantly, this year on, tax payers will no longer have the option of filing belated tax returns. According to the FAQ on the income tax website, with effect from assessment year 2018-19, a new section 234F will come into play, under which the penalty for ITRs furnished on or before December 31 is Rs 5,000, but double that amount for later filings. However, penalty shall not exceed Rs. 1,000 if the total income of an assessee does not exceed Rs 5 lakh.