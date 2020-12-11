'New Parliament building foundation on ruins of a liberal democracy,' says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram lashed out at bureaucrats in his latest tweet. He said, "There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat"

P Chidambaram, inconspicuously took a dig at NITI Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant's reported comments on the topic of democracy.

The former finance minister, in a thread of tweets criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's move to construct the new Parliament building. He said, "The foundation for a new Parliament building was laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy"

He also slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for "inventing a crime called love jihad"

"UP is the most creative state in law-making and in the application of the law. Who else could have invented a crime called 'love jihad'?", said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Another one of his tweets said, "UP is more creative in the application of the law. Look at three examples: a) an FIR Is filed without any complaint: b) an FIR is immediately followed by a non-bailable warrant and a threat to seize the property; and c) an arrest is made without an FIR"

Chidambaram sarcastically said that the UP government's effort is worthy of Nobel prizes. "UP's creativity deserves two Nobel Prizes -- for Literature (fiction) and Peace", he said.

