NIA seizes printer used to print threat letter to Mukesh Ambani

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized a printer from constable Vinayak Shinde's flat in Kalwa. The printer is believed to have been used to print the threat letter recovered from the explosive-laden Scorpio parked outside RIL chief Mukesh Ambani's bungalow Antilia on February 25.

The letter to Mukesh and Nita Ambani said that the bomb-laden car was only a 'trailer'. "Ye to sirf ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to sirf ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman pura hokar tumhare pass aayega, aur pura intezaam ho gaya hai (This is just a trailer. This is just a glimpse for Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, and family. Next time the package will be fully assembled, and all arrangements have been made)" the letter read.

Vinayak Shinde is a convicted cop who was on parole for his role in the case of encounter of Lakhan Bhaiya in 2007. Shinde had been arrested with bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.

Officials also seized a register that had details of financial transactions from arrested inspector Sachin Waze's office at the police headquarters.

The NIA team visited a five-star hotel in South Mumbai on Monday. It collected CCTV footage, as Waze is believed to have been staying in a room there for long.

Waze is in NIA custody as the agency believes that he allegedly planted explosives in the Scorpio parked near Antilia on February 25. CCTV footage picked Waze walking in with two bags that officials believe contained cash.

Moreover, state anti-terrorism squad apprehended a businessman from Kutch who allegedly supplied 14 SIM cards to Gor, who has been arrested in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. The businessman had got the cards saying that he wanted to use it for his trading business but then handed over the SIM cards to Gor, who then gave them to Shinde.

