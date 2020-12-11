Nine newborns die in Kota's JK Lon hospital in 24 hours

Nine newborns have died in the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota in the past 24 hours. Five babies died on Wednesday night and four more on Thursday. All of them were around 1-4 days old. Hospital Superintendent Suresh Dulara has, however, claimed that the deaths were all natural and that none of the infants had any infection.

Family members and relatives of the infants have accused the hospital staff of medical negligence. Family members alleged that none of the hospital staff members attended to their kids and said doctors will attend to them in the morning when they brought them to hospital. Relatives of two infants sat on a dharna inside the hospital premises on Thursday.

While directing principals of all medical colleges to take special care towards the treatment of newborns, State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, "When I heard of the infants' deaths in Kota, I immediately sought a report from the medical college's principal and the superintendent. I have issued direction that no child should die due to doctors' negligence."

According to the Kota medical college report, three infants were brought dead on arrival to the JK Lon Hospital, three others had health problems since birth and the remaining three were natural deaths with no unusual or severe infections.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner KC Meena and District Collector Ujjawal Rathore held a meeting at the hospital on Thursday evening. Following this, the former ordered health authorities to deploy six extra doctors and ten nurses to examine the situation and start a newly-constructed ward till Friday.

This, however, is not the first time that JK Lon Hospital is in news due to infant deaths. In December 2019, more than 100 infants died due to medical negligence.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

