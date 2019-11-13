Nita Ambani elected to board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 1st Indian in 149-year history

Nita Ambani, educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman and the wife of RIL Chairman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been appointed to the board of the largest art museum in the United States, Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as The Met. With this, Nita Ambani has become the first Indian who has been appointed as "trustee" in the Museum's 149-year-history. The appointment comes four years after Nita Ambani began her efforts to support exhibitions at the New York City institution.

Daniel Brodsky, the Museum's Chairman, said Nita Ambani's appointment to the board as honorary trustee took place at the board's November 12 meeting. "Mrs Ambani's commitment to The Met and to preserving and promoting India's art and culture is truly exceptional. Her support has an enormous impact on the Museum's ability to study and display art from every corner of the world. It is a pleasure to welcome Nita Ambani to the Board," said Brodsky.

Also read: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani keeps annual salary capped at Rs 15 cr for 11th year in a row

Nita Ambani is also the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, which has been supporting The Met since 2016, beginning with the exhibition Nasreen Mohamedi, a statement by the art museum said. "That presentation was the first museum retrospective of the artist's work in the United States and was also one of The Met Breuer's inaugural exhibitions," it added.

Nita Ambani has been promoting art and culture and sports around the world. The Met statement said Nita Ambani, who's also a member of the International Olympic Committee, had impacted the lives of more than 34 million people across India through the organisation's initiatives in rural transformation; health; education; sports for development; disaster response; arts, culture and heritage; and urban renewal.

"The foundation's education programme pays special attention to gender equity to increase much-needed opportunities for girls and young women. The foundation's Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarship has so far provided financial support to 12,000 students to pursue graduation in any institution of their choice-nearly half of these scholarships are given to girls," it added.

Forbes had listed Nita Ambani as one of the 50 most powerful businesswomen in Asia in 2016. As per Bloomberg, the 149-year-old Metropolitan museum draws billionaires, celebrities and millions of visitors a year to see art spanning 5,000 years from around the world. The Met is a not-for-profit institution. Its total revenue, which also includes support and transfers, was worth $384.7 million in 2018.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Billionaire birthday boy Mukesh Ambani is not an MBA; pure vegetarian, teetotaller has salary frozen at Rs 15 cr pa since 2009!