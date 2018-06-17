Challenge before government is to take growth rate to double digit: PM Modi at Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog's Governing Council on Sunday met for the fourth time at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Governing Council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. It reviews the work done during the previous year and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

The Council today discussed important subjects including measures taken to double farmers' income; progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush and development of aspirational districts.

The council includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials. Informing about the meet, Niti Aayog in a tweet said: "Chaired by PM Narendra Modi and consisting of Chief Ministers, Lt. Governors, Union Ministers and Special Invitees, the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog begins."

Among the chief ministers who attended the NITI Aayog meet were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerejee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath. Union ministers J P Nadda and Nitin Gadkari were also among the participants.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not present in the meeting. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister in a tweet said: "Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister? I have not authorised him to go in my place." However, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant in a tweet said that "this is totally incorrect. Lt. Governor of Delhi is not present at the Fourth Meeting of the Govening Council of NITI Aayog."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the opening remarks at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council. Welcoming the Chief Ministers and other delegates, PM Modi reiterated that the Council is a platform that can bring about "historic change." He assured all the chief ministers from flood-affected states that the central government would provide all assistance to deal with the flood situation currently affecting parts of the country.

Speaking on the economic growth of the country, the Prime Minister said that the economy has grown at a healthy rate of 7.7 per cent but the challenge now is to take this growth rate to double digits, for which many more important steps have to be taken. He further said that 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres are being constructed under Ayushman Bharat. Under this scheme, about 10 crore families will be provided health assurance worth Rs. 5 lakhs every year.

The Prime Minister pointed that the government's target is to provide universal coverage in seven important welfare schemes: Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Ujala, Jan Dhan, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Mission Indradhanush.

He further said that India has no shortage of capabilities, capacities and resources. "In the current financial year, States are receiving over 11 lakh crore rupees from the Centre, which is an increase of about 6 lakh crore rupees, from the last year of the previous government," the prime minister added.

During the day-long meet, several chief ministers expressed their views and what needs to be done. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that there is a need to make special efforts to bring backward states like Bihar up to the level of the rest of the country. "Niti Aayog should assess how schemes can be implemented depending on needs of specific states," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said: "We are taking active measures for doubling farmers' income in the state through various initiatives like Soil Health Card, Irrigation facilities & e-NAM schemes."