No clear proof demonetisation aided in widening of tax base significantly

Recently, the income tax department released a set of data pointing towards improved income tax collection and increase in the number of return filers. Since the data released were for assessment and financial year 2017-18, there would certainly be questions raised if this improvement is a result of demonetisation, a move that has been widely criticised for inconvenience it caused to people and stunting the GDP growth.

The government has been defending it for many reasons -- popularisation of digital money, formalisation of the economy and casting the tax net wider. So, let us try to figure out if demonetisation indeed helped in any significant way in increasing the tax net.

The data released by the department says that the number of return filers increased 65 per cent from 3.31 crore in 2013-14 to 5.44 crore in 2017-18. In 2016-17, the number of filers grew by 14.5 per cent to 4.47 crore and in 2017-18 the growth was 21.7 per cent to 5.44 crore. The number of individual filers also increased sharply by 22 per cent to 5.08 crore in 2017-18 from 4.15 crore in the previous year.

Since demonetisation was implemented in November 2016, cash returned to the bank accounts only by 31 December. The rest of the processes like calculation of the cash, etc. also took time. So, the tax department could have got any data on demonetisation-related return filings only in 2017-18. Can we then attribute the 21.7 per cent jump in number of return filers (and 22 per cent in individual return filers) during the year, if not fully but partially, to demonetisation?

Tax experts believe the increase in number of returns filed in the last few years is mainly due to sustained follow up by tax department with potential non-filers. Steps like Non-filers Monitoring System (NMS), under which data collated through reporting of high value transactions, tax collected at source and tax deducted at source are used to nab non-filers, have been helping the government in widening the tax net.

The government has also implemented Project Insight to effectively utilise the large volumes of data collected through different sources. Project Insight has been developed to 'strengthen the non-intrusive information driven approach for improving tax compliance and effective utilisation of information in tax administration'.

But what role did demonetisation play in increasing the number of non-filers? In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister of state, finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, informed the house in August this year: "A dedicated campaign was launched to take focused action against non-filers who had deposited large value of cash during demonetisation period. Notices were issued to 3.04 lakh persons who had deposited cash of more than Rs 10 lakh but had not filed their return of income till the due date of filing. As a result, returns were filed by 2.09 lakh of such identified non-filers, who have paid self-assessment tax of Rs 6,416 crore."

But tax experts believe such cases where the cash deposits were more than Rs 10 lakh would be few and far between. "In most cases deposits were less than Rs 10 lakh, and in many cases they were up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Those people who made deposits of less than Rs 2.5 lakh did not even need to file a return. But many who deposited Rs 2.5-10 lakh had to file their returns, and that number could be much higher," says a tax expert on the condition of anonymity.

In the Economic Survey report 2017-18, the then Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had estimated 5.4 lakh additional taxpayers due to demonetisation and Rs 10,587 crore additional collections in 2016-17. These returns would have been filed only in 2017-18. Even if 5.4 lakh additional returns filed were due to demonetisation, it is too insignificant a number, given that almost 97 lakh new tax filers were added in 2017-18.

The number of effective taxpayers in assessment year 2017-18 has grown 7 per cent from 6.93 crore to 7.41 crore. This is very much in line with the normal growth rate. However, there was a spurt in growth rate in assessment year 2016-17. During that year, the growth in the number of effective taxpayers was 12.6 per cent.

Since the income in 2015-16 is assessed in assessment year 2016-17, this spurt AY2016-17 cannot be attributed to demonetisation. The sustained growth in income tax returns over the years looks more as a result of better tracking of high value transactions, data collation and use of data analytical tools than anything else. Demonetisation it doesn't seem resulted in 'significant' growth in number of taxpayers.