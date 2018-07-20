No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi misquotes unemployment figures

In his speech during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Rahul Gandhi opened fire against Narendra Modi and his government for failing to stay true to the promises made by the NDA during the 2014 election campaign. According to the Gandhi family scion, the incumbent government failed to create as many job opportunities as it promised before assuming power. While the job scenario in the country is not exactly positive, Rahul seems to have exaggerated the numbers in his speech.

"Where are the jobs promised for two crore youth? Only four lakh jobs have been created in the last one year. China gives employment to 50,000 youth in 24 hours. You give jobs to only 400 in 24 hours," the Congress president said in his speech at the floor of the house.

However, according to India Today Fact Check Team, Rahul overstated the job statistics in his speech. As per the official data made public by the Chinese government, the unemployment rate in the country stood at 3.9 per cent compared to India's 7.1 per cent during 2017. Quoting China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS), the India Today Fact Check Team clarified that China created 13.51 million jobs last year, an increase of 3,70,000 as compared to 2016.

The figure of 13.51 million jobs in China in last year means that 37,013 jobs were created every day, which falls short of Rahul Gandhi's claim of 50,000 jobs per day.

Rahul's claim that Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs to the youth during his election campaign also warrants a closer look. During an election rally in Agra on November 21, 2013, Modi, NDA's prime ministerial candidate at that time, had promised one crore jobs. "If BJP comes to power, it will provide one crore jobs which the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government could not do despite announcing it before the last Lok Sabha polls," he had said.

While Congress has been bashing the Modi government for failing to fulfil its promise of two crore jobs for a long time now, there is no such record that Modi made such a promise in his campaign speeches, according to the India Today Fact Check Team. No such promise was made in BJP's manifesto for 2014 Lok Sabha polls either.

However, Rahul's slip-up does not give a clean chit to the Modi government. The promised one crore jobs in five years comes to 5479 jobs per day. And the incumbent NDA government is lagging behind by a huge margin even after its four years in office, the India Today Fact Check Team said.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment report for 2016-17, the eight organized sectors, which account for 81 percent of total jobs, added just 4.16 lakh jobs during the fiscal. This comes up to only 1139 jobs per day. This means that the government couldn't even make it to the halfway mark of what it had promised.

